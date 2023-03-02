A woman in her 90s who tried to call for help in her sheltered housing was not found until the next day as her alarm system was not working.

The elderly woman, who lives in sheltered housing in Manners Street, Grantham, fell over in her home on Sunday at around 10.30pm and tried to call for help.

However, her alarm system was not working and she wasn’t found until the following morning at 10.30am by her daughter-in-law, who asked to remain anonymous.

She discovered her mother-in-law lying on the floor in a wet night dress and was “so cold”, she said.

After finding her, the daughter-in-law called for an ambulance and the elderly woman was taken to hospital, where she still remains.

The daughter-in-law also contacted South Kesteven District Council, which oversees sheltered housing, and an engineer was called out to look at the alarm system.

It was discovered the wiring was fitted incorrectly.

The daughter-in-law said: “She was on her own all night. She was so cold and so scared.

“Her hands were blue because she was that cold. If she was more frail she could have died.”

Councillor Robert Reid, SKDC cabinet member for housing and property, said the council is treating this equipment failure “very seriously”.

He added: “[We] would like to take this opportunity to publicly apologise for any distress caused to our tenant and her family.

“We immediately began enquiries both internally and with our contractors who manage the alarm/monitoring system, as soon as we were made aware of the issue, which is now resolved.

“A full investigation is being undertaken to review and assess our processes; our findings will be reviewed, and all necessary actions taken.”