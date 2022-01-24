A woman who began making and selling candles for the first time during lockdown says they are proving very popular.

Amy Burnside, of Grantham, began making and selling candles in March last year during lockdown and has since sold more than 200 candles.

Despite never making candles before, Amy decided she wanted to get creative and runs her candle business part-time alongside her job at Syston Park Farm Shop.

Amy Burnside with one of her body candles (54440252)

She said: "We were off for a long time and I started to get itchy feet and thought I really need to do something with myself.

"Then I thought I quite like this, it's quite arty; I used to do art and design at university a few years ago.

"I just have the Facebook group and Instagram and I sell them inside the farm shop where I work as well."

One of Amy's candle designs (54440243)

Amy finds that her customers "prefer the hands on approach with candles" where they can smell and touch them in the shop, whereas social media is more visual.

She added: "I'm always coming up with new ideas, at the moment I have just made a three wick one for people who like larger candles that burn longer.

"I'm trying to go with the seasons, so obviously Valentines and then Spring time after that, I like a bit of variety."

Towards the end of last year Amy made some pumpkin and Christmas tree shaped candles that were popular, and one of her best sellers are her body candles.

A selection of candle jars (54440255)

Amy makes and sells a wide variety of candles, and like her body candles, many are delicately made with moulds.

She said: "For each mould, I do them early in the morning and then I have to wait about four or five hours for the wax to set."

You can find out more about Amy's candles on her Facebook group Burnside Candles or by following her on Instagram at burnside_candles_

One of Amy's small pillar candles with dried lavender buds (54440249)

A selection of body candles (54440246)