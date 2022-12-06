The King's School Combined Cadet Force (CCF) have recently competed in two competitions and achieved "outstanding" results.

The Army section of the contingent competed in the Seven Brigades Cadet Skill at Arms Meeting, led by Captain Dunlop and Staff Sergeant Instructor (SSI) Pulfrey, and the RAF section competed in the Eastern Region RAF CCF Competition, led by Flight Lieutenant Barton.

The CCF Army Section shooting team came second overall in the competition, held at Beckingham, but were the first placing CCF team.

Headmaster Mr Simon Pikett Commanding Officer CCF presenting certificates and Gold and Silver medals to team members. (61108638)

Four pairs competed in the match, and Corporal C Stephenson and Cadet Farrington came first.

In the Cadet Skill at Arms qualifying shoot, Cpl C Stephenson, Cdt Farrington, Cdt L Polzin and Lance Cpl A Stevens came second.

In the overall individual ranking positions, the CCF had three cadets in the top 10.

The winning RAF team (61108708)

The RAF section competed in the competition held at the Shuttleworth Collection.

Lieutenant Colonel and Contingent Commander Ray Ogg said: "The team did exceptionally well competing against 16 Schools. They won the competition, allowing them to go forward to the National RAF CCF Competition to be held in March 2023."

Cdt Sharp obtained 25/25 in the Aircraft Recognition section.

Group Captain presenting Flt Sgt Sam Davie with the Winning Trophy (61108693)

The force came second in the RAF Knowledge and First Aid element 2nd. They also won the Command Task element.

The Drill Team came third and together with other elements, it resulted in an overall winning position.

Lt Col Ray added: "These are two fantastic results, which show how the training delivered by my Cadet Force adult volunteer staff is of an excellent standard."