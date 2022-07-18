The King's School Army CCF section has returned from their annual summer camp, having learned shooting and paddleboarding among other skills.

Nineteen cadets from the school in Grantham attended the event which started on Monday, July 11, with a personal development day at Rutland Water, where they learned to paddleboard and sail, followed by a camp at Beckingham.

Ray M Ogg BEM, Contingent Commander at the school, said: "Cadets attended the event, having a wonderful day on the water, thanks to Captain Peter Dunlop.

Clay shooting. (58044734)

"The four day camp was packed with activities, commencing with a skill at Arms and Shooting day on the ranges.

"19 cadets passed their shooting, with Marksmen, and First Class shot badges being awarded.

"This will allow SSI Pulfrey to pick a skill at arms team for the seven Brigade CADSAM Competition in September 2022.

Cadets cleaning their weapons after exercise. (58044776)

Cadets living in the field whilst cooking. (58044893)

The cadets were then sent to Beckingham Army Camp for the Military Skills part of the camp, which was organised by 7 Brigade from July 12 to 15.

Ray added: "The first event we undertook was to promote 2.LT Tom Dunlop to a LT, having completed his two year probationary Officer training.

"His award was presented by his father Captain Peter Dunlop."

Promotion of 2LT Dunlop to LT. (58044956)

Rifle shooting. (58044979)

Whilst on the training, the cadets also spent a morning clay target shooting.

Ray concluded: "Whilst the intense heat training was conducted in the early mornings and late afternoon, sun cream was the order of the day together with SSI Pulfrey's instruction, 'hydrate, hydrate, hydrate'.

"Then it was time for fieldcraft skills, tactics, building a basha, learning to cook the 24-hour ration pack contents, and how to live in the field for a whole 24 hours.

Cadets being briefed on the sailboard. (58044739)

"The overnight exercise went well with all cadets enjoying the experience.

"Finally it was Friday, time to tidy up, clean weapons, and return to King's School Grantham."