Staff and pupils at a Grantham school have bid a fond farewell to two cherished members of staff.

Angela (Ange) Conway, has been the caretaker at Harrowby Infant School for 30 years. She left last week alongside husband Mark, who has been the school’s site manager for the past 10 years.

Kerry Whotton, school administrator, said: “We said an emotional goodbye to Mrs Conway, who joined the Harrowby family in 1990 and has been at the heart of the school for 30 years.

Mr and Mrs Conway. (45935873)

She will be missed so much by staff and the children and we wish her and Mr Conway, who has been with the trust for 10 years, happiness and best wishes for their next chapter of life.”

The pair are looking forward to spending quality time with each other and their family as well as enjoying the sunshine abroad and in the UK.

Meanwhile, pupils got creative in an Easter creation competition with entries including Easter hats, gardens, pictures, plant pot bunnies and sock bunny rabbits.

