The Kings School is celebrating the “remarkable” GCSE results its students have received this morning.

Overall, 97.8 per cent of students achieved five grades of 4 and above, including English and maths, and the overall pass rate was 99.6 per cent.

Over 55 per cent of exams also achieved grades of 7, 8 and 9 and out of 180 students, 82 students received at least one grade 9.

The King's School in Grantham.

Simon Pickett, headmaster of school, said: “It’s another strong set of results from students to make it a really outstanding year for the school in the face of dire warnings about declining grades.

“I knew we had a cohort of dedicated students committed to realising their potential and both these GCSE results and last week’s A level results have demonstrated that.

“I want to congratulate all of them on their remarkable achievements and thank staff and parents for the unwavering support they have provided during a very challenging time.”

These “excellent” results come a week after the school announced its A level results exceeded the pre-Covic levels, despite warnings nationally about declining grades.