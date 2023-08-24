The Kings School in Grantham celebrates ‘strong’ GCSE results
The Kings School is celebrating the “remarkable” GCSE results its students have received this morning.
Overall, 97.8 per cent of students achieved five grades of 4 and above, including English and maths, and the overall pass rate was 99.6 per cent.
Over 55 per cent of exams also achieved grades of 7, 8 and 9 and out of 180 students, 82 students received at least one grade 9.
Simon Pickett, headmaster of school, said: “It’s another strong set of results from students to make it a really outstanding year for the school in the face of dire warnings about declining grades.
“I knew we had a cohort of dedicated students committed to realising their potential and both these GCSE results and last week’s A level results have demonstrated that.
“I want to congratulate all of them on their remarkable achievements and thank staff and parents for the unwavering support they have provided during a very challenging time.”
These “excellent” results come a week after the school announced its A level results exceeded the pre-Covic levels, despite warnings nationally about declining grades.