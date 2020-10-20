A Grantham secondary school has announced that its annual Christmas Toy Bank will still go ahead despite the challenges of Covid-19.

Sixth Form pupils at the King's School, Grantham, have been putting together the final arrangements for this year's Toy Bank and are appealing to the public for their support.

Nathan Whales, assistant headteacher and head of Sixth Form, is helping to lead the appeal.

King's School, Grantham.

He said: "We are hopeful of securing 17 The Market Place as the shop this year and are extremely grateful to Buckminster Estates for their support once again."

Visitors will be asked to pre-book slots and to inform the team about their children's interests beforehand.

Mr Whales added: "My Sixth Form team will box a number of gifts together and parents will be able to call in to collect the items.

"With the Covid-19 restrictions and my need to safeguard the students with a one metre plus distance, we will not be allowing parents to walk through the shop and select toys as has happened in the previous five years."

Donations will be accepted between Monday, November 9, and Friday, November 13. Gifts can be dropped off at the visitors car park at the front of the school between 8 and 8.40am.

Clear signage will be in place to give instructions about Covid-19 arrangements at the drop off area.

A number of businesses have also agreed to be drop-off points, including DollyWears Ltd at Unit 8 on Springfield Business Park, Price & Son Funeral Directors on Castlegate, and Four Seasons Future Planning Ltd at Withambrook Park off Londonthorpe Lane.

The team at King's are appealing for support from the community in providing cardboard boxes or large bags/bags for life to pre-pack toys for parents to collect, batteries to ensure toys are in working order, personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves and sanitiser, shelving to fit the shop and donations.

Mr Whales added: "I have 36 students in Years 12 and 13 who are extremely committed and were determined to make the project work for our local community.

"I am so proud of their energy and enthusiasm and I hope that we can provide a service for all those in need of a little extra support during this very difficult period."

The Toy Bank will be open every Wednesday afternoon from Wednesday, November 18 until Wednesday, December 16 with times to be confirmed.

If you can help, contact Mr Whales by emailing Nathan.Whales@kings.lincs.sch.uk

