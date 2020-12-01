A school in Grantham has decided to close its doors to most of its students after a sudden rise in cases of Covid-19.

King's School has informed parents today that students in Year 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13 must stay at home.

The school says that there has been a sudden increase in positive cases of Covid-19 since the end of last week.

King's School, Grantham (40891188)

In a letter to parents, head master Simon Pickett said: "Over the weekend several students were tested, having developed symptoms on either Saturday or Sunday. Those test results have now been returned with additional positive results reported to the school. Throughout this period, we have been working with the Lincolnshire Regional Health Team to monitor cases.

"In agreement with the Regional Health Team the school will be closed to students of Year 7, Year 8, Year 9, Year 10, Year 12 and Year 13. This decision will be reviewed by the Governing Body, Senior Team and the Regional Health Team on Friday, December 4, and Tuesday, December 8.

"I will email details of the outcome of those discussions. At this time, we are hopeful that we will be able to start a phased return for some year groups. The earliest this could commence is Monday, December 7, however, this is dependent on the number of cases which will be reviewed daily."