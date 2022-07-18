The extreme heatwave has forced the closure of a school.

Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen is closed today and tomorrow (July 18 and 19) as temperatures are set to reach 40C. Pupils will continue with lessons remotely.

While the Department for Education has advised against closures, the school has made the decision in a bid to help children cope with the extreme weather.

Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen. Photo: Google

Schools elsewhere are introducing new measures while the red weather warning is in place to keep children comfortable.

Isaac Newton Primary School in Grantham is allowing children to attend in appropriate clothing , but not school unifrom.

On the school's Facebook page it says: "Children DO NOT need to come in school uniform. They can instead can come into school in light coloured and airy clothing. This clothing should be appropriate, for example their school PE kit or similar. Items such as crop tops and vests are not permitted. Children should also ensure that they are wearing a sun hat (preferably with a wide brim)."

The King's School announced on its Faceboojk page: "The school will remain open unless we are forced to close because there is a risk to the health and safety of staff and students. The school does, however, recognise that it is the decision of individual parents and carers to assess their local travel conditions and to decide whether they wish their son to travel to school during severe weather.

