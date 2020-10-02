A school in Grantham has closed for two weeks after two teachers and three pupils tested positive for coronavirus.

Pupils at Bluecoat Bluecoat Meres Academy, have been told to remain at home following the announcement today.

It comes just days after pupils in Years 7, 8, 9 and 10 at the school were told to self-isolate after a teacher and pupil received positive test results.

Bluecoat Meres Academy. (34729179)

Since then, a further two pupils and a staff member have also tested positive prompting the decision to close the entire school for two weeks.

Pupils will be able return to school on Tuesday, October 13.

In a statement to the Journal this afternoon, Mark Fowle, Interim CEO of Bluecoat Meres Academy, asked for support from parents and carers "at this challenging time."

He said: "On Tuesday,September 29,we wrote to parents to advise that we had two confirmed cases.

ofCovid 19.As a consequence, the children within Years 7, 8, 9 and a Geography class in Year 11 were asked to self-isolate until Wednesday, October 6 and Year 10 Students until Monday, October 12.

Sadly we were informed today (Friday) that there are three further confirmed cases meaning that there is now a total of five positive cases of Covid-19 within the school.

As a result we have taken the difficult decision to fully close the Academy.This will be for a period of 14 days from the date that the last known infected person was in the Academy. This means that students will return to school on Tuesday, October 13.

During the time the school is closed it will be deep-cleaned and prepared for our safe return.We have taken advice from the Local Health Protection Team and have been advised that no additional children or families need self-isolate, other than those previously identified as close contacts.

Online work is being provided for all of our students on our remote learning platform. Students will complete all work set on a daily basis with the remote support of our teaching staff.

We are taking every necessary step to keep our entire Academy community safe and supported.We realise that this will provide further inconvenience for parents/carers and ask for their full support at this challenging time.

"We send our best wishes to the students and the staff that are affected and wish them all a speedy recovery."

The academy is the latest school in the area to either close or send pupils home due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school .

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: "As of this morning, Lincolnshire's Health Protection Team is currently working with 29 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus. All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary."