Staff at a Grantham primary school have been keeping pupils smiling in lockdown with an uplifting video.

With the coronavirus pandemic almost reaching a whole year, never has it ever been more important for us all to be there for each other.

Teachers at Poplar Farm School, off Barrowby Road, have posted a video of themselves dancing to ‘I’ll be there for you’ by The Rembrandts, on the school’s social media.

Headteacher Kate Hodson said: “The staff are missing the children and wanted to remind them that we are still thinking of everyone, even though we cant see them face to face each day. We also know the children are missing seeing all of the staff in school, not just the teachers, and we wanted to do something to make them smile.”