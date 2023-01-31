A Grantham school has received a 'good' rating in its latest Ofsted inspection.

The King's School received a 'good' rating in every category - including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision - after it was inspected in December 2022.

This positive report comes just a few weeks after the school was named as the best secondary school in the East Midlands in The Sunday Times School Guide 2023.

Simon Pickett, head master of the school, is "delighted" with the recognition of the school's performance and proud it has been recognised.

Mr Pickett said: "Providing a safe environment in which to provide an excellent education whilst supporting our pupils to become responsible and positive members of the community has always been the goal at our school.

“I am delighted the inspectors have recognised that we are meeting the high standards we set ourselves and I am proud of the staff and the students for their dedication.

“We will not rest on our laurels and will carefully consider the report. The King’s School has a proud and illustrious history and we shall continue to develop our learning environment to enable all students to achieve their potential.”

The report said "the curriculum goes well beyond the academic” and that “pupils contribute widely to the school and local community."

It also concluded: "Pupils are very proud to attend this school. They understand and rise to the high expectations that teachers and leaders have. Pupils thrive at this school.

“Leaders have placed a great deal of emphasis on ensuring that pupils achieve high levels of academic success. There is also an equal focus on developing pupils as resilient, confident and well-rounded individuals.

“Pupils and students in the sixth form are polite and respectful. The ethos of the school is inclusive. All pupils know that any form of discrimination, derogatory language or bullying is not acceptable.

"They say this is rare and teachers would deal with it instantly and effectively if it were to occur”.

“Students in the sixth form are very well prepared for the next stage of their education or employment. Many of them are successful in gaining places at the most sought-after universities and/or courses.”

Areas noted in the report that the school could improve on included teachers systematically checking that all pupils have secured understanding, more precise support for pupils with special educational needs and more robust action in relation to pupil absence.

Ofsted has not previously inspected the school as an academy under Section 5 of the Education Act 2005.