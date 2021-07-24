A school deputy headteacher is retiring to pursue her dream of living by the sea.

Jayne Allen, 57, spent her last teaching day at Belmont Primary School on Wednesday after joining in 2001.

As a class teacher, subject leader, SENCo and deputy headteacher, Jayne has been an inspiration to both her colleagues and pupils throughout her 20-year teaching career at the school.

Jayne Allen is retiring. (49403300)

She said: “I have mixed emotions about leaving. I have worked with such a fantastic team and am very lucky to have had such a brilliant headteacher who I have learnt so much from. I will miss the team and all the children. Belmont is such a thoughtful school who have great aspirations and respect for the pupils and the children recognise this.”

Headteacher Matthew Davidson has worked alongside Jayne for the past seven years.

He said: “It has been a real privilege to work with Jayne over the past seven years, She has worked incredibly hard and leaves behind a school that she, and the rest of ‘Team Belmont’, are really proud of.

“Jayne has been instrumental in the improvements that we have made and she will be greatly missed by the whole community. We all wish Jayne the very best as she sets off for pastures and adventures new.”

After buying a plot of land near the sea in Scotland, Jayne and her husband plan to build their new home and embark on their new adventure together.