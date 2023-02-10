A school has displayed a Turkish flag to show its support for the victims of the recent earthquake.

Poplar Farm School, on Helmsley Road in Grantham, raised the Turkish flag yesterday (Thursday).

This follows the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has resulted in more than 21,000 people being killed.

A Poplar Farm pupil raising the Turkish flag. (62366983)

Headteacher Kate Hodson said: "We’re flying the flag to show our community that the families in Turkey are in our thoughts, at this sad and uncertain time.

"As a Rights Respecting School, we know that every child has the right to an adequate standard of living and the freedom of expression. By flying our flag, we can show our community how we respect these rights.

"We have one Turkish family in school, and their parents came to see me - to thank me for showing love and compassion in flying the flag.

"They have taken some photos of the flag and shared them with family and friends in Turkey. They have lost some friends in the disaster, and although tearful - they appreciate that we are flying the flag."

