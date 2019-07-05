School gets bouncing for Cystic Fibrosis Trust

Pupils have raised nearly £1,000 for cystic fibrosis (CF) a genetic condition affecting more than 10,400 people in the UK, by taking part in a ‘Big Bounce’.

Pupils at Great Ponton Primary School were each given a bright yellow space hopper to use in a variety of races and team games on Friday.

Bouncing is a fun and easy way for people with CF to exercise and also helps to clear mucus from the lungs, which could otherwise attract infection.

Youngsters had hopping good fun at Great Ponton. (13125112)

The event was organised by the school’s sports apprentice Kathryn Hodgson, who was born with CF and joined the Great Ponton school in September through Inspire+.

She said: “After starting school, the children began asking me questions about why I had to take all my medicines, so I did an assembly on CF and diabetes.

“Then, through my training with Inspire+, I had to organise an event so we decided to do a Big Bounce and combine it with raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.”

Each child had to raise a minimum of £10 and they got to take the space hopper home afterwards.

After pumping up 80 space hoppers and decorating the field, each pupil took part in a variety of activities including how many times they could bounce around the field, individual year group races, different balances they could do on their hopper, and finishing off with a friendly football match, hopper style.

Kathryn, 29, added: “My bronze ambassadors George and Ellie helped to make sure the event ran smoothly and encouraged everyone to take part.” Bronze ambassador George Bell, 11, said: “I want to raise as much money as I can and help make people better.”

Kathryn, who leaves the school this month, added: “I hope it is something they will remember for a long time. They should all be proud of themselves.”