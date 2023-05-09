A Grantham school got creative in preparation of the coronation at the weekend.

Dudley House School, in Dudley Road, prepared much in aid of the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday (May 6).

A spokesperson for the school said: “Children in KS2 painted soldiers, a carriage and horses so that we could create a whole school picture to mark the King's coronation, and we then used a photograph of it to make a card and have sent it with all our good wishes and signatures to the King.

The children at Dudley House School got creative in preparation of the coronation.

“Class One and Class Three worked together to plan, prepare and host a mock coronation ceremony.

“We had our very own King and Queen, they then got busy with preparing the tasty treats for the Coronation Tea Party…. baking cakes and biscuits then decorating them.

“Alongside this, the children learnt about King Charles and the key elements of a coronation, decorated commemorative pebbles, and coloured in Union Jacks.

“We culminated our day with a coronation ceremony, led by our own The Archbishop of Canterbury to crown the king and queen.

“The whole school then sat down to a sumptuous tea party complete with crown jam sandwiches, cucumber sandwiches, fairy cakes and crown biscuits!”