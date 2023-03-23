A school support group is inviting people to improve the site's wildlife and outdoor area this weekend.

The Friends of Belmont School (FOBS) will be holding its annual Grounds Day event on Saturday, March 25, from 10am until 2pm at the school's site in Harrowby Lane.

The day involves a variety of jobs for anyone, whether they are novices or gardening experts.

The Friends of Belmont School (FOBS) is inviting people to come to the event. (63142058)

A spokesperson for FOBS said: "People should come to the event to support a local charity that serves children and their families.

"We depend on volunteers getting involved and the more volunteers we have, the more we'll achieve together on the day.

"This year's Grounds Day will focus on getting the wildlife and outdoor area ready for spring so that teachers and children can use these areas to enrich their learning, but also to aid with mental wellbeing where and when necessary.

"It is also important to improve the wildlife and outdoor area so that we can begin looking at organising gardening clubs, both for Belmont children and for the local community."

Equipment will be provided on the day but people are welcome to bring their own tools.

Light refreshments will be served along the day and people are welcome to bring their own lunch.

The FOBS is a small registered charity and they have been fundraising towards the redevelopment of the school's wildlife and outdoor area for a number of years.

For more information, contact FOBS via email at fobs@belmont.lincs.sch.uk.