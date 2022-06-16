A primary school has hosted a dog show to raise money for charity.

Great Ponton Church of England Primary School held its first ever 'Great British Bark Off' dog show on Wednesday as part of a fundraising week for Underdog International

Underdog International is a unique charity that aims to positively impact one million children and dogs by 2025.

The school were introduced to the charity due to their therapy dog in training, Digger.

The Great British Bark Off is a week of fun events to raise money which is then put to help rescue dogs, education projects and dog therapy in school.

Fifteen dogs from the school community entered the event, with the categories judged by Ted and Megan, head boy and girl, as well as headteacher Mr Leader.

Digger, the therapy dog in training, was also there overseeing the judging).

The winners of each category were:

Waggiest Tail- Brian

Best Looking- Bumble

Best Rescue- Jag

Loveliest Lady- Tia

Fabulous Fella- Ottis

Cool Pup- Pepper

Best Golden Oldie- Monty

Tomorrow, the school will be finishing its week of supporting Underdog International by holding a bake off and cake sale at the end of the day to raise further money.

Kym Morrisroe, of Great Ponton School, said: "We wish to thank our parents, children and their beloved four legged friends for their support."