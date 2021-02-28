Pupils at a village primary school were invited to show off their baking skills as part of their very own ‘bake off’ contest.

Ropsley Primary School was inundated with photos and videos of culinary masterpieces from pupils who are learning remotely from home, as well as from pupils of key workers who are in school.

The budding young bakers made a variety of cakes of all different colours, sizes, techniques and decorations.

The junior bakers were then invited to talk about their creations on video last week.

Headteacher Ann Cook was very impressed with the amount of effort that went into each of the cakes from the pupils and their families.

She said: “The school had more than 60 fabulous entries with a whole host of amazing techniques and fabulous decorations. There were multi layered cakes, rainbow cakes, delicious biscuits, cakes dedicated to the NHS and even a cake that looked like a germ.

“The idea behind the bake off was simply to allow children to do something away from a computer screen. Home learning has been hard on children and their families – we all needed a little fun and an opportunity to see each other, even if that is virtually.

“I’m astonished at the beautiful array of cakes our families have presented. I’m certain even Paul Hollywood would have found it impossible to find a winner.

“We had a really lovely day and it was joyful to talk to the children that are learning at home – we miss them.”