Grantham Preparatory International School installs new friendship bench as part of coronation celebrations
A school has installed a new friendship bench as part of its coronation celebrations.
The bench was installed at The Grantham Preparatory International School and Felicity Bew, 10, designed it.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Felicity - was excited to see her design brought to life after winning a competition organised by The Friends of Grantham Prep, who commissioned the bench from local company Roll and Scroll.
“It was unveiled at the school’s coronation party.”
The school’s coronation party included a singing performance and a picnic tea.
Children and their families were also able to enjoy various activities including a bouncy castle, face painting and balloon modelling.
The Grantham Preparatory International School is in Gorse Lane.