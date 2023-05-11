A school has installed a new friendship bench as part of its coronation celebrations.

The bench was installed at The Grantham Preparatory International School and Felicity Bew, 10, designed it.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Felicity - was excited to see her design brought to life after winning a competition organised by The Friends of Grantham Prep, who commissioned the bench from local company Roll and Scroll.

The Grantham Preparatory International School installed a new friendship bench.

“It was unveiled at the school’s coronation party.”

The school’s coronation party included a singing performance and a picnic tea.

Children and their families were also able to enjoy various activities including a bouncy castle, face painting and balloon modelling.

The Grantham Preparatory International School is in Gorse Lane.