Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen has maintained its Ofsted rating of 'Good' in its latest monitoring inspection.

The school, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, says the rating recognises its consistent efforts to improve all aspects of school life since its previous inspection in 2017, while tackling the challenges of the pandemic.

Inspectors were impressed by the academy’s “ambitious” leadership team and the strong sense of community that is felt throughout the school.

Charles Read Academy (55581802)

Further highlights of the report include:

Pupils are proud of the school and want to do well, and behaviour in the school is excellent. The atmosphere in lessons is calm and pupils and staff treat each other with mutual respect.

Teachers provide good-quality teaching and support to help pupils meet any challenges with their learning. There is a consistency to lessons that means pupils know what to expect and settle into class quickly.

Leaders have adopted a curriculum that is well designed and build pupils’ knowledge and skills.

Leaders have enhanced the curriculum through a programme of activities including sports, career development and personal development.

With the support of DRET, leaders have provided high-quality professional development for teachers to improve subject knowledge, which is highly valued by staff at Charles Read.

Leaders have prioritised helping pupils return to routines following the pandemic, ensuring that there is sufficient academic and mental health support in place so that pupils can get back on track as quickly as possible.

The school has been asked to make improvements in a few areas. Inspectors say the school need to refine the curriculum so that pupils understand the connection between what they are learning and what they might aspire to do in the future.

They also said the school needs to explain to the parents of its SEND children how they are being helped and keep them up to date with their progress.

Sue Jones, principal at Charles Read Academy, said: “We are delighted to be recognised once again as a ‘Good’ school by Ofsted. We particularly appreciate the recognition of our consistent efforts to ensure our ‘values and culture are woven through every aspect of school life'.

"We have worked hard to develop a quality curriculum that builds pupils’ skills and knowledge, and to create an environment where excellent behaviour means we have disruption free learning, which Ofsted acknowledged in their report. We are especially proud to have received this feedback amidst the challenges of the last 18 months.

“We continue to work collaboratively within the school and across DRET to ensure that our school continues to strengthen every aspect of our offer here. We look forward to welcoming Ofsted back in the near future to demonstrate our ongoing progress, and then to continue our journey of improvement once again.”

Mark Neild, director of secondary education at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Charles Read Academy on this fantastic Ofsted report. Sue and her leadership team have done an exceptional job at taking the school from strength to strength and have tackled the challenges of the pandemic with fortitude.

"Indeed, school leaders, staff and pupils at Charles Read are constantly looking for ways to improve all aspects of school life, and it is marvellous to see the recognition of that hard work in the report.”

The report can be found here.