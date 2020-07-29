Caythorpe school launches fund-raising drive to buy new play equipment
Published: 15:12, 29 July 2020
| Updated: 15:17, 29 July 2020
Youngsters at a village primary school are hoping to raise nearly £10,000 towards brand new play equipment.
Pupils and staff at Caythorpe Primary School are aiming to secure the necessary funding to replace and renew resources for their early years Reception class.
The current ‘learning through play’ equipment in the reception class has become worn and broken and is no longer having the desired effect to capture the children’s imagination.
More by this authorTracey Davies
