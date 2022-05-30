A primary school created a time capsule and held a picnic to celebrate the upcoming Jubilee.

Great Ponton CE Primary School spent last Friday marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a picnic for parents, a crown parade by Reception children, and a time capsule made by the school's history club.

The time capsule contains an ‘all about me’ book about the children who attend history club, which they have made themselves, as well as coins, food and sweet wrappers.

Great Ponton CE Primary School celebrated the Jubilee with a picnic, parade and time capsule. (56995896)

A letter for the people who find the capsule is also enclosed, with photographs of what the school looks like now (including google earth and street view shots), some school badges, and an ‘All about our school’ letter, added to offer an insight into what the school is like in 2022.

The time capsule is set to be dug up in 2052. Each class also displayed a range of work related to the Queen and the Jubilee on the day.

Hannah Woodlock, teacher at Great Ponton, said: "It has been fantastic learning all about our Queen and the important role she has played in the history of our country and around the world. The children have been so engaged.

"From the Year 5/6 class who were intrigued to learn all about the countries which make up the Commonwealth, right down to our youngest children in Reception, who have learnt all about the state coach, made crowns and decorated biscuits.

"The Queen is part of our national identity, a figurehead recognised around the world and our children have been very excited to learn and understand more about her."

