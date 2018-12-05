The Bythams Primary School has been rated ‘good’ by school inspectors Ofsted.

The grade follows a short inspection last month, and saw the school maintain the ‘good’ rating it achieved in 2015.

A letter to headteacher Richard Clarke said: “You, the staff team, and governors have worked hard to create a stimulating environment where pupils are motivated to learn. Relationships between pupils and adults are extremely positive. Pupils feel this is a happy, caring school.”

It continued: “Pupils enjoy their learning and spoke with enthusiasm about the exciting visits and learning activities that the school provides. They like the wide range of after-school clubs as well as the visits and experiences.

“Pupils’ behaviour is excellent. They are polite and respectful and co-operate well with each other. Pupils follow staff instructions quickly and respond well to the school’s reward systems to promote good behaviour. They are keen to do well and are proud of their school. One pupil commented that: ‘This is a small school with a big heart.’”

Parents also valued the school’s caring ethos and felt teachers knew their children well and supported the support the school gave.

The letter added pupils’ handwriting had improved due to better teaching, along with improvements to maths.

Bythams Primary School, in Little Bytham, teaches 78 children aged 4-11.

Headteacher Richard Clarke told the Journal the school was very proud of the report, which recognised how the school had an “exciting, creative curriculum”.

He said the school gives the children a daily run every morning so they “feel revitalised and ready for learning”.

He added: “We like to make sure the children are safe and happy as well as feeling they are suitably challenged.”