A school office manager has received a Christmas gift hamper after being named as a ‘local hero’ in Long Bennington.

Julie Pilgrim, who works at a school in Newark, was nominated as part of an appeal to thank those in the community who have gone the extra mile to help others throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not only did Julie make sure that all the pupils received their school meal vouchers, even phoning parents to make sure that they were getting them, she also delivered work packs to children around Newark to make sure that they all had their work.

Hamper delivery.(43733102)

The appeal was launched by the Long Bennington Covid-19 response group, which was set up to support the community throughout the pandemic.

A spokesperson posted: “ We know that in Long Bennington there have been so many moments where ordinary people have sacrificed or gone that extra mile to help a neighbour or a stranger affected by the pandemic. It is these simple acts of bravery, sacrifice and kindness that we want to remember.

“In recognition of this, Doncaster Butchers and Ernest Banks Greengrocersput together a beautiful Christmas lunch hamper and asked us to give it away to one of our local heroes.”

Residents were asked to nominate someone they thought deserved the hamper. Julie was announced as the winner and received her goodies on Christmas Eve.