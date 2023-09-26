A Grantham school has officially reopened a reception that has not been used in over 50 years.

The old entrance at The King’s School, in Brook Street, has been refurbished to create a new reception, medical rooms, offices and toilets.

The entrance was officially opened by chair of governors Paul Ross, in a ceremony yesterday (Monday).

The ribbon cutting of the new reception at The King's School in Grantham.

Simon Pickett, headteacher of the school, said: “The new reception is a wonderful blend of the modern and our proud heritage.

“To be able to open an entrance not used for half a century and provide a professional but welcoming entry to the school is a fantastic step forward.

“The new building is more than just an entrance into the school, it is the central hub for the office staff who are responsible for the day-to-day administration of a busy school.

“The school is indebted to the fantastic support of the new trust and the governors, without whom this project could not have happened.”

The plaque in the new reception.

The re-opening of the entrance is a culmination of a two-year project which included design, listed building permission and construction.

The existing old doors have also been renovated during the work.

The entrance had been closed for 50 years until building work was complete.

All smiles at the unveiling of the new reception.

Money to restore the reception was supported by the school’s new trust.

A barrier has also been installed on Brook Street, outside the entrance, to ensure anyone leaving does not step out directly into the road.