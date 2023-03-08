A Grantham school has opened an entrance that has been unused for decades.

The King's School, in Brook Street, opened its new reception area last Monday.

The space was previously behind large doors that were unused for decades.

The new King's School entrance on Brook Street, Grantham. Photo: John Knowles (62837672)

A school spokesperson said: "The King’s School is delighted to finally have an official entrance as the result of a kind donation from the King’s School New Trust and support from the governing body.

"It provides a welcoming and friendly atmosphere to those visiting the school.

"The new building is more than just an entrance into the school, it is the central hub for the office staff who are responsible for the day-to-day administration of a busy school.

The new entrance to the King's School on Brook Street, Grantham. (62847357)

"Housed within the new build is a medical room, a meeting area and toilets along with the reception area and office space.

"The new reception is sympathetic to the older buildings surrounding it and has been built to complement the historical school site, hence the use of the old doors that have been renovated during the build."

Students will be able to access to the reception about a number of issues including forgotten lunches, lost PE bags and medical appointments during the school day.

A barrier has been installed on Brook Street, outside the entrance, to ensure that anyone leaving does not step out directly into the road.