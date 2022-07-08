The King's School has paid tribute to a former history teacher who taught there for 40 years.

Graham Shorrock, who was head of the history department, taught at the school from September 1975 until August 2015.

A spokesperson for the school said: "As a key member of a highly successful history department Graham taught with distinction across the full age range at King’s from 1975-2015 and was a popular department head.

This photo from 1987 shows Graham Shorrock, pictured on the front row, second left who taught at the Kings School for 40 years. (57816373)

"He was also an energetic, enthusiastic Year 7 tutor and head of Curteis House for many years.

"Ever fond of proudly telling stories about his Lancastrian roots, Graham will be remembered fondly as a teacher, colleague and friend for his ability to combine ‘firm but fair’ straight talking with kindness, compassion and good humour."

Mr Shorrock's funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday, July 20, at 1.30pm.