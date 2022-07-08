The King's School in Grantham pays tribute to former history teacher
The King's School has paid tribute to a former history teacher who taught there for 40 years.
Graham Shorrock, who was head of the history department, taught at the school from September 1975 until August 2015.
A spokesperson for the school said: "As a key member of a highly successful history department Graham taught with distinction across the full age range at King’s from 1975-2015 and was a popular department head.
"He was also an energetic, enthusiastic Year 7 tutor and head of Curteis House for many years.
"Ever fond of proudly telling stories about his Lancastrian roots, Graham will be remembered fondly as a teacher, colleague and friend for his ability to combine ‘firm but fair’ straight talking with kindness, compassion and good humour."
Did you know Graham? Send your tributes to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Mr Shorrock's funeral will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday, July 20, at 1.30pm.