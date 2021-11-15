Parents and carers of children starting in reception in September 2022 can now apply for a place at their chosen school.

The official school application window for Lincolnshire County Council runs from November 15 and will remain open until the national closing date on January 15.

In Lincolnshire, people can select three schools and add them to their application in order of preference.

Those starting school in September 2022 can apply for a place now.

The application can be amended at any time before the closing date.

Children can start reception in the school year they turn five. Those starting in September 2022 will have a birth date of September 1 2017 to August 31, 2018.

To apply, visit Lincolnshire County Council school admissions website and follow the prompts.

School offers will be sent out on April 19 by email or letter, depending on how you apply.