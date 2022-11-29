A Grantham school has planted more than 400 trees at its playing fields.

King's School students planted the trees over the weekend with the help of the Woodland Trust.

The planting was the first major success of the school's Eco-committee.

As well as planting the trees, two benches were unveiled in memory of two old boys, David Judson and John Judson, who considered their school days as some of the best and happiest times of their lives.

One of the trees planted was also dedicated to a former student Max Hubbard who died in a car accident in 2017 aged 17.

The school's Eco-committee is a group of students from all year groups who are all passionate about reducing the environmental impact of the Kings' School and also raising awareness about ecological issues.

The committee is led by sixth form student Will Coxe, supported by environmental prefects. After an environmental audit last year, the school is now working to take actions on its priority areas of biodiversity, waste and school grounds.

In 2018 the school had to have a row of poplar trees along the edge of the playing fields cut down for safety reasons.

Geography teacher Layla Evans, who is in charge of the Eco-committee, said: "The tree planting was undertaken with support from the Woodland Trust and boys from various year groups worked alongside the Eco-committee on Friday to plant 370 trees at the school field.

"It was a huge success and the Woodland Trust were impressed that the boys maintained a high level of care when planting while also working efficiently in teams. The final 50 trees were planted on Saturday afternoon as part of the unveiling of two benches donated by relatives of school alumni."