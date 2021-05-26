A therapy dog has been helping boost children’s self-esteem during lessons at a Grantham school.

Pupils at Poplar Farm Primary School welcomed Lola, a Cockapoo puppy, last month, and are already seeing the benefits.

Pet Therapy is widely accepted as a powerful aid to communication and motivation. Research has shown that companion dogs can improve the well-being of children reducing their anxiety levels by making the school environment more enjoyable.

Lola the dog is settling in well at Poplar Farm Primary School. (47539590)

Headteacher Kate Hodson, said: “Lola has been supporting topics which are centred around life cycles and animals. Part of the KS1 curriculum is understanding the needs of animals and humans. Therefore, Lola has made learning more meaningful for the children.

“She has also supported some pupils who struggle socially and emotionally. If they are worried about the day ahead, Lola will walk into school with them.”