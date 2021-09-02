A school has requested permission to demolish an administration block and construct a new hydrotherapy pool in its place.

The application proposes the demolition of a single storey administration block and the construction of a new hydrotherapy pool for children at Sandon School.

Aside from students within the school being able to use the pool, students from surrounding LA SEN schools will also be able to use the pool.

Drawings of the proposed plans by Peter Smith Associates architects (50792955)

The hydrotherapy pool would be located within a self-contained building at the front of the school, which will have two fully inclusive and separate staff and student changing rooms, shower facilities and disabled access toilets.

This proposed pool would follow the same footprint of the building to be demolished to avoid having a mains electrical cable running to the existing substation.

This will also avoid disturbing the limited parking spaces available.

Sandon School is a Specialist needs school, owned by Community Inclusive Trust (CIT), that caters for students between the ages of 3 and 19.

Students at the school have a wide range of needs, with many being on the autistic spectrum, others having ADHD, varying degrees of developmental delay and some with Profound and Multiple Learning Difficulties.