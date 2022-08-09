Year 4 pupils at three schools near Grantham performed at Nottingham's Albert Hall in a concert.

Pupils from Waltham-on-the-Wolds Primary School, Croxton Kerrial Primary School and Redmile Primary School formed part of a 350-strong choir in which they joined their peers from across Rise Multi Academy Trust (Rise MAT) for the trust’s inaugural Pupil Choral Concert.

In a celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, pupils were accompanied by a live band and they sang a host of songs that marked the decades of the Queen’s reign, as well as songs from the musicals in recognition of her fondness for the genre.

The year four pupils performing at Nottingham's Albert Hall. (58516007)

Julie Hopkins, executive headteacher of the trust's Vale of Belvoir schools and project lead for the event, said: "All of the children sang so beautifully and confidently. Their impeccable behaviour and passion shone through.

"It brought tears to our eyes when they dedicated The Wind Beneath my Wings to their parents and teachers, it was one of those magical moments that everyone in attendance will remember."

The event, which brought together pupils from each of Rise MAT’s 19 schools, forms part of the trust’s commitment to provide a pupil charter for every child.

This offers opportunities and experiences that enrich the pupils learning throughout their time at primary school.

A parent who attended the concert added: "We wanted to say thank you for such an amazing evening. The children were absolutely incredible!

"My daughter loves singing and it was a phenomenal experience for her to be a part of."

The pupils prepared for the concert by practising the songs with their teachers.

They were also lucky enough to attend a singing workshop, which was run by Leicestershire Music's choral lead, Nicki Atkins, who organised the arrangements of all of the songs for the concert.

Mark Cole, CEO of Rise Multi Academy Trust, added: "In total we welcomed almost 800 people to our Choral Concert, a gathering of pupils, parents, carers and staff members from across our Rise MAT family.

"It was a powerful example of how, as a trust family, we can work together to achieve many amazing things, creating memories that will last a lifetime for our pupils."

The concert took place on Thursday, June 30, just before the schools broke up for summer.