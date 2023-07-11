Schoolchildren had a “fabulous time” at their summer camp last week.

The weather was “perfect” for the pupils at Dudley House School, in Grantham, where they took part in a number of activities in the camp.

One child said that the camp was a “brilliant experience”. They also said the best parts included “staying up late, eating pizza and chips and having fun!”

The Dudley House school pupils had a 'fabulous' time at their summer camp.

Class 1 had fun playing in their pop up tents, while Class 3 and Class 4 set up camp.

A spokesperson for the school said: “It was a team effort with everyone ‘pitching’ in!”

After this, it was off for a hike up to the Hills and Hollows, where the children collected sticks and pine cones on the way home to make the campfire.

Songs were sung around the campfire in the evening.

Back at camp, there was fun and games, as well as pizza and chips for dinner, with one child describing it as the “best pizza ever”.

In the evening, songs were sung around the campfire as well as toasting marshmallows to create smores.

The next morning, the children woke up to a “beautiful” and “sunny” day, and enjoyed tucking into breakfast, with toast, bananas, juice or hot chocolate on offer.

The children were responsible for setting up their camp.

Before it was time to come home, there was enough time to enjoy a game of twister.

A spokesperson for the school added: “There was just time for me to say a huge thank you to Mrs Johnson for organising the summer camp with so much thought, precision and planning.

“Mrs Gentry, Mrs Sellars, Miss White and Ms Arnold for setting up camp, making the ‘best ever’ pizza & chips dinner, making delicious hot chocolate and a hearty breakfast!

The Dudley House school pupils had a 'fabulous' time at their summer camp.

“Thank you must also go to parents, and older siblings, for helping with setting up the camp, helping out at teatime, and who loaned camping equipment.

“All contributions of help and equipment were gratefully received.”