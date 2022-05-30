A 16-year-old British show jumper is selling the equestrian clothing business she created in lockdown.

Nottingham Girls' High School student, Robyn Wood, of Aslockton, launched Det Fineste in June 2021 when she was 15, and after a "rewarding" year in business she is ready to move on to other things.

Robyn said: "I realise I’m very lucky to be able to say goodbye to it at what feels like the right time for me, I know that doesn’t happen to very many people."

Robyn with her pony Ice (56958009)

She described the best part about her business as "meeting new people, receiving good feedback and watching people enjoy my products."

Robyn started the business by selling hoodies and riding tights, but has now expanded to a wide range of sweatshirts, gilets and baseball caps.

Her mum, Nicola Wood, said: "It's been fantastic experience for her, but she's got to the point where she has managed to do what she wanted to do and wants to do other things."

Robyn wearing a Det Fineste hoodie with her pony Ice (51266117)

In November last year, Robyn had a show jumping accident where she suffered from a brain injury, and whilst she is fortunately going to be fine, she has had to have a year off riding.

Her mum explained that after the accident the business helped Robyn keep busy but also allowed her to slow down a bit.

Nicola said: "She lost the ability to read and write, that came back eight or nine weeks after the accident but she had to learn how to read and write again which was really hard for her."

Robyn is now doing much better and said: "I’m half way through my GCSEs, start my A levels in September and I’m hoping to be back on Ice in the coming months."

A selection of Det FIneste sweatshirts and t-shirts (56958000)

Nicola is "very proud" of everything that Robyn has achieved with Det Fineste, and although Robyn is selling the business she is looking forward to being a sponsored rider for the company she created once she is able to ride again.

Nicola added: "I know its been hard work for her as suppliers don't keep to deadlines and you get promised stuff and it doesn't get delivered on time, and to watch a child really go through stuff that an adult usually would, it's quite interesting to watch how they deal with that, and usually its better than an adult."