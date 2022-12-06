A care home has been filled with Christmas cheer thanks to pupils from a secondary school.

Around 20 pupils from West Grantham Church of England Secondary School attended Red Court Care Home, in St Edmunds Court, Grantham, yesterday (Monday) to serenade residents with a variety of festive favourites.

The pupils, who also brought a festive hamper and handmade crochet blankets as a gift, performed a series of Christmas carols as part of the festive concert.

Pupils from West Grantham Church of England School attended Red Court Care Home to spread some festive cheer. (61131515)

A spokesperson at the home said it was a lovely opportunity for residents to get in the festive spirit.

She said: “Music is a great way of helping to bring people together and is something we are very passionate about encouraging at Red Court.

"Our team work hard to offer fun and engaging activities with singing not only providing a way to improve general wellbeing but socialising and forming friendships too.

"It was such an honour to invite the pupils to perform for residents and we are very grateful for West Grantham Church of England School for taking their time to share their concert with us.”