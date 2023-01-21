Pupils at St Wulfram’s School got their walking boots on in 1997 and walked 10 miles for charity and raised £1,600.

The route was around Belton, Syston, Great Gonerby and back to the school.

It was completed in September 1996 by 350 pupils.

A St Wulfram's walk raised over £1,600 in 1997. (61877914)

A cheque for £800 was donated to the cystic fibrosis unit at Nottingham City Hospital.

The rest of the money was used to buy school equipment.

Pictured from left are Sister Janice Mighten, acting head Glenys Mundy, community nurse Debra Forster, Janet Turner and Barry Turner, who had a child at St Wulfram’s who suffered from cystic fibrosis, and also head girl Rachel Smith and head boy Alan Watson.

The St Wulfram’s School was located on Queensway, but demolished in 2014. There are now plans to build 40 new homes on the site of the former school.

50 years ago - Drama group performs Cinderella for New Year

Residents from Caythorpe aged over 60 held a New Year’s party in the village hall in 1973.

The party entertainment included singing and dancing, with music provided by Harwood Music Centre, Grantham.

The Caythorpe Women’s Institute (W.I) drama group also performed Cinderella for those who attended, with Mrs A. Hodgson on the piano.

Raffle prizes were given out and everyone got to enjoy a glass of sherry.

The food on offer included ham salad, a trifle and plenty of cakes.

At the time, Mrs G. Pimblett, president of the Old Friends Club, and Reverend and Mrs F. R. D. Kennedy thanked members of the Young Wives Guild, W.I and Mothers’ Union for their help with the party.

Helpers included Mrs R. Nicklass, Mrs D. Ward, Mrs L. Ricketts, Mrs P. Wetherhill, Mrs J. Lawis, Mrs P. Mumby and Mrs D. Patterson.

10 years ago - Impersonator meets Brian Cox

Professor Brian Cox impersonator Lewis Fitt missed out on his television debut in 2013, but still got the chance to meet the subject of his spoof Youtube videos.

The Priory Ruskin Academy pupil, aged 12 at the time, was approached by producers of Stargazing Live who spotted his online video impressions of the popular scientist on Youtube.

Lewis was invited to filming of the show but time constraints meant he was unable to take

part in the show.

His mum, Claire, said: “We had a fantastic evening at Jodrell Bank. Although the programme ran out of time and Lewis was unable to be featured, we got a personal meeting with Brian Cox who spoke to Lewis about his impressions and said he was going to go and look at them!”

Lewis also got to meet scouse comedian John Bishop.