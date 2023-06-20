School students and staff have raised money for two local animal charities.

The money has been raised by Priory Ruskin Academy for the Grantham branch of the Doris Banham Dog Rescue and also Grantham Rock Rescue of Cats and Kittens.

The school also collected pet food for each charity.

The Priory Ruskin pupils raised money for the two Grantham animal rescue charities.

Volunteers from Doris Banham, Anne Lockwood and Debbie Phillips, were “delighted” with the donations.

Vicki Geeson, reading room and community manager at Priory Ruskin, said: “The students wanted to help the wider community and we are extremely grateful for the support and donations we have received.

“Every penny raised will feed directly into supporting the local animals in need.”

The food Priory Ruskin collected for the charities.

The Doris Banham Dog Rescue is a national charity that raises money to help any dog regardless of breed and age.

The Grantham Rock Rescue of Cats and Kittens is a cat rescue based in Redcross Street, Grantham.