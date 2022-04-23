A report from the recent Ofsted inspection of a primary school has been issued, rating it as 'Good'.

The report was issued after an inspection of Ropsley C of E Primary School took place in February, which shows the school has been graded Good in all areas.

A 'Good' grading is considered high under the new Ofsted framework, and has been welcomed by the school's governors, headteacher and staff.

Ropsley C of E Primary School. Image via Google Streetview

Headteacher, Ann Cook, said: "This is a very good report and it is pleasing that the school is securely graded as ‘Good’.

"The Ofsted inspection was thorough, led diligently and was professionally undertaken.

"We were open and transparent around all aspects of school life and had much evidence to support the process.

"We had already identified the very few areas for development as those suggested by the Ofsted team.

"The outcomes match the criteria for a ‘Good School’, and all should be proud of this achievement."

Ropsley School is pleased that all of the hard work undertaken by the school community has been recognised by the inspectors, who highlighted the hard work and ambition of staff and governors, in addition to the good behaviour of pupils.

Ofsted also rated a few areas as exceptional during their feedback, this inlcuded the behaviour of pupils and the enjoyment of lessons.

Chairman of governors, Fred Mann said that he and his fellow Governors "are proud of their popular school and this pride has been justified by this Inspection report. Of particular note was the most positive comments about our pupil’s behaviour, work ethic and personal relationships."

The full Ofsted report is available here.