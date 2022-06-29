Greenfields Academy in Grantham has received a brand-new Variety Sunshine minibus courtesy of the charity event Variety Golf.

The academy, an SEMH (Social, Emotional, Mental Health) school, can now enjoy using the new minibus to transport pupils to important activities such as Duke of Edinburgh expeditions, outdoor learning sessions, museum trips and work experience opportunities.

The minibus was presented at Woburn Golf Club, following a charity round across the infamous course.

Chris Armond, Executive Headteacher at Greenfields Academy, with former Manchester United footballer Steve Coppell at Woburn Golf Club. (57625799)

A wealth of famous faces from sport, business and entertainment came together for a day of golf action. Participants included former Manchester United and England footballer Steve Coppell, former Arsenal and Northern Ireland footballer Pat Jennings, former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland footballer Steve Staunton, former England cricketer Mark Ramprakash, and ex-Top Gear presenter Tiff Needell.

Chris Armond, executive headteacher at Greenfields Academy said: “It’s fantastic to have the funding towards a minibus as educational visits are a vital part of helping to deliver an engaging, aspirational curriculum. Pupils will also be able to partake in a greater number of sporting events, including fixtures against other schools.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Variety Golf for their generous support.”

Greenfields dedicates its curriculum to preparing pupils for life beyond education, with the development of their life skills through a variety of activities. Such experiences often require the schools to travel further afield, so the new minibus will prove extremely helpful to the educational team and pupils.