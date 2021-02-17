A Grantham primary school is one of the first in the country to receive recognition for its work on online safety.

St Anne’s Primary School, Harrowby Road, hasbeen certified a National Online Safety School and has also received recognition for Safe Remote Education.

The school has been working with the National Online Safety Organisation toensure the e-safety of its children as they work

from home during lockdown.

St Anne's announced the recognition it had received for e-safety. (44456126)

Key Stage 2 lead Peter Shaw said: “We have worked hard to make sure that our home learning approach strikes the right balance between digital and paper-based learning. This has enabled us to provide opportunities for every child to succeed, regardless of the technology at their disposal.

“Whilst we have been fortunate enough to be able to distribute iPads to those who need them, we wanted to make sure we were in a good position to support every child and every family by assisting them in dealing with the new demands placed on them by having to access these devices at home.

“After the first lockdown, we were aware that our children were understandably spending a considerably longer amount of time with their devices. We wanted to make sure we were able to support both them and their families as best we could so we explored a range of ways to do this. The best one we came across was the National Online Safety organisation. As a staff, everyone has worked hard to ensure they are now completely up-to-date with the latest issues and dilemmas which will be faced by our school community.

“Now that we are one of the first schools in the country to have been awarded remote learning certification we

feel like we are in the ideal position to help our school community deal with the unprecedented demands placed on them through home learning.

“The certification recognises the hard work every member of our staff has put in to ensuring the children at St Anne’s continue to get the best provision regardless of where their learning currently takes place.”