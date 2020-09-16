A village primary school will reopen on Friday after being closed for a week following a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Croxton Kerrial Primary School, near Grantham, closed on Wednesday for a deep clean of the premises.

In a letter to parents, children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 were told to stay at home following guidance from Public Health England (PHE)

All year groups will now be able to return to class on Friday.

Julie Hopkins, executive head teacher, thanked parents for their support during the closure.

She added: "I'm pleased to confirm that Croxton Kerrial CE Primary School will re-open as planned on Friday, September 18, to all staff and pupils.

"We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back and would like to thank parents for enabling their children to join us for virtual lessons with their teachers during the closure.

"Keeping our pupils, staff and local communities safe remains our highest priority. We have followed government guidance and Public Health England advice, and have taken all of the necessary precautions to minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

"This we will continue to do."

Two year groups at Ancaster Primary School have been told to stay at home after positive cases of Covid-19 were highlighted.

Year 7 pupils at the King's School, Grantham, are also self-isolating after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.