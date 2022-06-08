A school is holding a summer fayre with plenty of fun activities on offer.

Ambergate Sports College, part of GANF (Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship), is holding a summer fayre, which has been organised with the help of FOSA (Friends of Sandon and Ambergate).

The fayre will take place on July 2, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

There will be a range of family-fun activities, including a bouncy castle, face painting and a competition to guess the weight of a cake.