Bake Off challenge for Corby Glen Primary School pupils to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Chris Harby
-
Published: 14:00, 09 June 2022

Pupils at Corby Glen Community Primary School got busy in the kitchen to help celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The children and their families took part in a 'Jubilee Bake Off', with Rev Stephen Buckman, vicar of the Corby Glen parish, called in to judge.

The winning creation was made by Lily Goodliffe, who baked a classic Victoria sponge decorated with jelly sweets, Maltesers and Milky Way stars, and wrapped up in red and white ribbon.

The Rev Stephen Buckman judged the Jubilee Bake Off entries
Villagers then enjoyed the entries during a Cuppa and Cake event at the school.

The goodies continued to flow in the afternoon when parents and siblings joined pupils for a picnic on the school field.

Traditional games were lined up including splat the rat, potato races and boules, as well as making paper crowns and cardboard figurines.

Villagers and parents were invited to join the school's day of jubilee events
Lily Goodliffe's winning entry
A portrait of the Queen by pupil Isla McConnell
A portrait of the Queen by pupil Isla McConnell

