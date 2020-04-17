Teaching staff at a Grantham school came together in a unique way to let their pupils know they are thinking about them.

Colleagues at Little Gonerby Infant School made a heartfelt video for their students, letting them know they miss them, after schools closed last month due to coronavirus restrictions.

Each staff member is recorded in their own home or an outside setting holding up signs including, ‘We think you are all amazing,’ ‘We miss you’ and ‘Stay Safe’.