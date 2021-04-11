Every member of staff at a Grantham primary school received a surprise Easter gift as a thank you for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unbeknown to teaching and support staff at Cliffedale Primary School, its governing body had secretly arranged for a donation from Asda in Grantham to ensure each member of staff received an Easter gift as a token of thanks for the work of the school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Children joined in as staff received their Easter presents and messages of thanks from each governor.

Cliffedale School (45932227)

Vice-chair of governors Nick Farrington presented the gifts to the school and spoke to staff and children in their virtual assembly about what the school had achieved throughout the pandemic.

In their messages of thanks, governors highlighted the outstanding pastoral care staff had provided, along with the creative solutions the school had developed to ensure that children could continue to learn.

Above all, governors commended the staff’s unwavering determination to do their very best for every child, despite the many challenges they faced during difficult times.

Governors concluded: “The children will no doubt remember this as a time of change, but they will also remember their teachers, support staff and helpers for making their school a happy place where they continue to feel safe, secure and

cared for.”

Headteacher Lindsay Smith added: “It was a lovely surprise for our wonderful staff and the kind messages from our governing body were very much appreciated.”