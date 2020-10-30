From today (Monday, November 2), teachers and school staff will be able to claim a 10 per cent discount on their shopping in Morrisons.

Lasting until after Christmas, the special discount is a 'thank you' to those looking after children and supporting them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Primary, secondary, private and special educational school teachers can claim the discount, as well as all teaching assistants, catering staff, lunchtime supervisors, caretakers, cleaners and school office staff.

Morrisons already offers a 10 per cent discount for NHS staff, which was introduced in April.

David Potts, Morrisons chief executive said: “Teachers and school staff are facing many challenges and the education of our children has never been more important. This discount is our way of saying thank you as they continue to care for and educate our kids.”

Teachers and school staff can claim the discount on their groceries by presenting their school photo ID card at the till in any of Morrisons' stores.