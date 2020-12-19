Staff at a Grantham primary school transformed into superheroes for the day

Pupils at Belton Lane Primary School have been learning all about ‘Super Me’ as part of their school wellbeing day last term.

The day focused on children’s personal development and the attributes and skills children need to develop to become successful citizens.

Superhero day at Belton Lane. (43517919)

As part of the day, the youngsters came up with superheroes of their own.

A school spokesperson said: "They found out that anyone can be a superhero before beginning their superhero training. The day started with the children thinking about superheroes in their own community,listing their own super qualities followed by an array ofctivities that built resilience and teamwork which included taking part in a superhero obstacle course.

"The children had a wonderful day and so did the teachers, getting into the spirit of the day with their own costumes however we all learnt ‘Not every superhero wears a cape."