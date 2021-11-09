A Grantham school will be running its toy bank again this year.

King's School will be opening the toy bank at the school on two days in December

The toy bank will be open on Saturday, December 4, and Saturday, December 11, between 10am and 2pm.

King's School toy bank. (52925669)

In line with previous years, visitors will only need to show they are receiving child benefit to be able to access the toy bank and parents will be able to take three small, two medium and one large toy and may be able to add a cuddly toy and a reading book for each child. The school will also be providing a free wrapping service.

Assistant headteacher and head of sixth form Nathan Whales said: "The majority of the donations come from the King’s student body each year but we are always very grateful for the additional support we get from the wider community.

"Donations are open on Monday, November 15, until Friday, November 26, between 8.15am and 8.45am. If any local businesses would like to act as collection sites I would be delighted to hear from them."

Donations can be taken to the fire door of the school gym.

Mr Whales added: "We encourage every family within our community who might be finding things difficult this year to allow us to offer some additional help."