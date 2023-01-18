An education centre which offers immersive evacuee and Victorian days will close.

After 20 minutes of discussion and questions to officers, Cambridgeshire County Council's children and young people committee voted to shut the Stibbington Centre.

Councillors were told at the meeting yesterday (Tuesday, January 17) that the Stibbington Centre 'is not financially viable long term' and it will not 'break even'.

The education centre has been located in the former Victorian school building since 1982.

After the Stibbington School's closure in the 1980s Cambridgeshire County Council agreed to continue to operate field studies at a centre on the site.

Temporary classrooms were created for residentials and a day visit centre was made in the vacated old school building, supported by the community due to a lack of funding.

By the 1990s two day-time courses were created to make use of the school's history, which still run today.

﻿﻿These are the Victorian Day programme, which re-creates school life at Stibbington in 1896 and the evacuation days where lessons are set in a 'wartime' 1940s style classroom and include gas mask drill and an air raid.

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a rethink on the decision, while volunteers have argued "what it provides for the children is worth more than money."

However, fond memories of being evacuated to the former school and feedback from children wasn't enough to convince councillors to ignore cost concerns.

Coun Claire Daunton (Lib Dem) said the report by officers on the finances 'really encapsulates' why the centre needs to shut while Coun Anna Bradnam (Lib Dem) said: "I can see perhaps it isn't as attractive a location for schools to send their children.

"If all the effort has gone into promoting the education on offer and it still isn't attracting attention I would go with the recommendation of officers."

While Cambridgeshire County Council runs the Stibbington Centre, about 60 per cent of its use is from outside of the county by schools in Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire.

About 3,500 children visited the centre from September 2021 to September 2022.

It was questioned by Coun Jonas King (Con) why the decision was made to 'stop trying' with the Stibbington Centre which was met with a reply of 'we reached a stalemate'.

Once closed the building could be sold but a price for this has not been revealed as it is 'commercially sensitive'.

It is the council's hope that pupils who would have visited Stibbington will make use of Cambridgeshire's other two outdoor education centres at Grafham Water Centre and Burwell House.

A majority vote was taken to authorise the closure of the centre and allow for the necessary consultation processes to enact this.